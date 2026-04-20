India’s First 3D Semiconductor Packaging Unit Grounded in Odisha with ₹1,943 Crore Investment

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Odisha has officially broken ground on the country’s first-ever advanced 3D semiconductor packaging facility.

The groundbreaking happened on April 19, 2026, right on Akshay Tritiya, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laying the foundation stone at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar. This project, worth about ₹1,943.53 crore, marks a pivotal shift from traditional silicon-based manufacturing to cutting-edge glass substrate technology, positioning Odisha as a primary driver of India’s semiconductor ambitions.

The facility is being developed by Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions (HIPSPL), a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of the US-based 3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS). It’s drawing interest from major players—Intel, Lockheed Martin, and Applied Materials backing the project. Intel’s CEO Lip-Bu Tan even joined the event virtually, pointing to how important this facility is for the world’s supply chain. The project is further supported by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), with the Central Government providing ₹799 crore and the Odisha Government contributing ₹399.5 crore in incentives.

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On the tech side, this plant is a big deal. Instead of traditional silicon or organic packaging, it’ll use 3D Glass Substrate technology. That means better heat control, stronger electrical performance, and higher integration density—making it possible to stack things like logic and memory chips together in one neat package. The facility will operate as a vertically integrated ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging) unit, focusing on critical areas like AI, 5G telecom, defense electronics, aerospace, and high-performance computing.

The production targets for this facility are ambitious and have already seen significant market interest. Once operational, it is expected to produce:

• 70,000 glass panels (specifically 69,600) annually.

• 50 million assembled units per year.

• 13,200 advanced 3DHI (3D Heterogeneous Integration) modules.

Remarkably, reports indicate that the facility has already secured full capacity commitments from clients ahead of its launch, highlighting the global demand for this specialized 3D glass packaging.

Looking at the timeline and impact, the first phase should wrap up by August 2028, with full production and scale expected by August 2030. Chief Minister Majhi pointed out that the facility will create more than 2,500 jobs, calling it a “golden opportunity” for Odisha’s engineering grads and diploma holders. Altogether, this pushes Odisha’s total investment in semiconductors past ₹10,000 crore. The state is moving quickly—from its mineral roots toward becoming a major tech and IT hub, now joining other heavyweights like RIR Power Electronics and SiCSem.