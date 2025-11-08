India’s EV retail sales rise across segments in October, see details here

New Delhi: India’s electric vehicle (EV) retail market in October 2025 expanded across all segments, led by electrifying gains in passenger and commercial vehicles, while two- and three-wheeler growth remained relatively modest.

According to the latest data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the electric passenger vehicle (PV) segment experienced a strong 57.5 per cent year-over-year increase in retail sales, with 18,055 units sold, up from 11,464 units in October 2023.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd remained the market leader with 7,239 unit sales, followed by JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd (4,549 units) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (3,911 units).

Other key contributors included Kia India, Hyundai Motor India, BYD India, and BMW India, each reporting sharp year-on-year gains. Vietnamese EV maker VinFast also entered the market during the year. It sold 131 units in October.

The electric commercial vehicle (CV) segment posted the highest percentage growth, expanding 105.9 per cent year-on-year to 1,767 units, compared with 858 units a year earlier.

Tata Motors Ltd. led the category with 603 units, followed by the Mahindra Group (306 units), Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd. (152 units), and Euler Motors Pvt. Ltd. (151 units).

Olectra Greentech Ltd and PMI Electro Mobility Solutions also contributed to the sharp uptick. Sales of electric three-wheelers rose 5.1 per cent year-on-year to 70,604 units, up from 67,173 units in October 2024.

The Mahindra Group remained the top performer with 11,860 units, followed by Bajaj Auto Ltd (8,033 units), YC Electric Vehicle (3,500 units), TVS Motor Company Ltd (2,862 units), and Saera Electric Auto Pvt Ltd (2,264 units), FADA data showed. Other manufacturers included Dilli Electric Auto, Piaggio Vehicles, and Mini Metro.

The electric two-wheeler (2W) segment logged 143,887 units in October 2025, compared to 140,225 units in the same month a year earlier, representing a slight 2.6 per cent rise.

Bajaj Auto Ltd topped the list with 31,246 units, followed closely by TVS Motor Company Ltd (29,515 units), Ather Energy Ltd (28,101 units), and Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd (16,036 units).

Other major contributors included Hero MotoCorp, Greaves Electric Mobility, BGauss Auto, River Mobility, and PUR Energy Pvt Ltd. Overall, India’s EV retail volumes in October 2025 were higher across all segments than a year ago, reflecting expanding adoption and sustained interest in clean mobility.

While two- and three-wheelers saw incremental gains, possibly due to their large base, passenger and commercial EVs emerged as the key growth engines, supported by new product launches, fleet electrification, and improving charging infrastructure nationwide. (ANI)