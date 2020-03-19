Hike in air traffic in february
Image Credit: IANS

India’s Domestic Air Passenger Traffic up Nearly 9% in February

By IANS
0 8

New Delhi: India’s domestic air passenger traffic rose nearly 9 per cent in February on a year-on-year basis, as per official data.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), passengers ferried by domestic airlines during the said year rose to 1.23 crore as against 1.13 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year.

Related News

Hyundai geared up to launch Nexon EV Rival, might run 300km…

DDA Invites Applications For Various Posts, 629 Vacancies To…

Market at 3-year low, Sensex drops below 29,000

Supreme Court threatens to jail MDs of telcos over AGR…

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Feb 2020 were 251.50 lakh as against 238.56 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 5.42 per cent and monthly growth of 8.98 per cent,” the DGCA data report said.

As per the DGCA data, air passenger traffic growth rate in January 2020 grew to 2.20 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 1.27 crore.

You might also like
Business

Hyundai geared up to launch Nexon EV Rival, might run 300km on single charge

Business

DDA Invites Applications For Various Posts, 629 Vacancies To Be Filled

Business

Market at 3-year low, Sensex drops below 29,000

Business

Supreme Court threatens to jail MDs of telcos over AGR fiasco

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.