India’s Data Centre Capacity Surges to 1,500 MW

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India’s digital scene has exploded over the past five years. Data centre capacity shot up from 375 MW in 2020 to more than 1,500 MW by 2025, according to the Ministry of Electronics & IT. That’s not just a random spike—it’s part of the government’s bigger strategy to make technology accessible to everyone. They want strong digital infrastructure everywhere, so services are smooth whether you’re dealing with government forms or healthcare.

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Most of this growth is happening in a handful of cities. Mumbai easily tops the list with 790 MW of operational capacity—almost half the country’s total. Chennai comes next with 305 MW, and then you’ve got Bengaluru (182 MW), Hyderabad (152 MW), and Delhi-NCR/Noida (76 MW). To boost both local operations and connections overseas, India’s putting in four new submarine cable systems, and three more are on the way. These cables will bump up international data speeds and reliability.

The government’s going all in to make India a “Global Hub for Digital Infrastructure.” The Union Budget for 2026-27 rolled out a significant tax exemption until 2047 for foreign cloud providers that meet their criteria. Basically, big international companies now have a solid reason to run global operations out of Indian data centres—it’s a long-term guarantee, not just a quick fix. This comes at a time when, according to UNCTAD, global investment in data centres hit USD 270 billion in 2025, making up more than 20% of all greenfield project values worldwide.