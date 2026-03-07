India’s Critical Mineral Strategy: Private Sector to Lead National Security Push

Advertisement

Leading policy experts and industry veterans have called for a radical shift in India’s resource strategy, identifying the private sector as the primary engine for securing the nation’s critical mineral needs. Speaking at a high-level roundtable following the Union Budget 2026-27, experts emphasized that minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earths are no longer just industrial commodities but have transitioned into the realm of “essential national security.”

Former Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai highlighted the strategic urgency of this shift, noting that India’s heavy reliance on imports—particularly from dominant players like China—leaves the domestic economy vulnerable to supply chain weaponization. To counter this, the government has launched the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), a comprehensive framework designed to incentivize private investment across the entire value chain, from high-risk exploration to advanced chemical processing.

The transition is already visible on the ground with the recent conclusion of auctions for 46 critical mineral blocks. By easing licensing norms for “junior miners,” the government is inviting smaller, tech-driven private firms to spearhead exploration efforts that were previously the sole domain of state agencies. Furthermore, the announcement of dedicated “Rare Earth Corridors” across Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu is expected to create specialized manufacturing hubs for Rare Earth Permanent Magnets, a move aimed at making India a global contender in the green energy and defense hardware sectors.

However, experts warned that mining alone will not suffice. The private sector is being urged to champion “urban mining”—the large-scale recycling of electronic waste and spent batteries—to create a circular economy for minerals like nickel and lithium. This domestic push is being complemented by aggressive international outreach through Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL), which is currently securing assets in resource-rich nations such as Argentina and Australia.

The consensus from the discussion is clear: while the state has provided the policy roadmap and opened the doors to mineral wealth, the onus now lies on private capital and innovation to transform India from a resource-dependent importer into a self-reliant powerhouse in the global critical minerals landscape.