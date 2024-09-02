India’s coal production sees 6.48 pc growth at 384 MT in April-August

New Delhi: The coal production in India reached 384.08 million tonnes (MT) up to August in the current fiscal, a growth of 6.48 per cent compared to 360.71 MT during the same period in FY24, the government said on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Coal, the production of Coal India Limited (CIL) surged to 290.39 MT during the period of April-August, marking a growth of 3.17 per cent as compared to 281.46 MT during the corresponding period of last period.

Coal production from captive and other entities also showed remarkable growth, reaching 68.99 MT from April to August — a substantial 30.56 per cent growth compared to 52.84 MT in the same period of the previous year.

As per the official data, coal production has risen steadily in the last four years from 730.9 million tonnes in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, cumulative coal dispatch witnessed a significant boost up to August, at 412.07 MT (provisional) in FY25, compared to 391.93 MT during the same period in FY24, reflecting a commendable growth of 5.14 per cent.

CIL dispatched 309.98 MT of coal in the reporting period, achieving a growth of 1.51 per cent compared to 305.37 MT dispatched during the corresponding period of last year.

Additionally, captive and other entities recorded a remarkable coal dispatch of 76.95 MT, representing a significant growth of 31.48 per cent compared to 58.53 MT dispatched during the same period of last year.

The ministry said this growth highlights the sector’s enhanced logistical capabilities and commitment to ensuring a steady supply of coal.

India’s coal production increased by a robust 11.7 per cent to scale a record level of 997.83 million tonnes during the financial year ended on March 31.

The government is focusing on increasing domestic production of the fuel to eliminate non-essential imports of coal in the country.

