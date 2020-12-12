IndianOil Launches 5 kg Cylinder ‘Chhotu’, Know How To Get One

New Delhi: IndianOil launched its 5 kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinder, named “Chhotu”, in New Delhi on Friday.

The popular small LPG cylinder has been given a new brand identity with a relatable and endearing name to enable a better brand recall by customers who are expected to find it easier now ask for the 5kg FTL cylinder by name.

This Indane variant was launched by IndianOil, keeping in mind the needs of specific segments including migrant labour with no current address proof, young professionals, and households with limited LPG consumption as well as small commercial establishments in need of cooking gas.

To obtain a cylinder, a customer merely needs to submit an ID proof copy. In addition, these cylinders are easy to carry and use, IOC said in a statement.

Minimal paperwork, and the cylinder’s compact and safe design make it a viable option for all customers who need LPG at short notice, the statement added.

The cylinders are available at various points of sale including IndianOil retail outlets, Indane distributorships, and department (kirana) stores and can be purchased from the customer’s preferred location.

“Chhotu has redefined convenience – easily available without any paperwork, easy to handle & carry, and easy to refill. The product will now have a better recall and relatable identity among customers. Backed by stringent safety checks, Chhotu, is perhaps your smartest acquisition in the kitchen,” S.M. Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said.

Chhotu is available across 695 districts in the country. The Corporation has sold nearly 52 lakh cylinders since its inception.