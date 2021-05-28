Mumbai: The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hit a record high of 15,455.55 on Friday morning.

The Indian stock market rose in line with the Asian indices. Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, finance and banking stocks.

Around 10 a.m., Nifty was trading at 15,426.60, higher by 88.75 points or 0.58 per cent from its previous close 15,337.85 points.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said: “The index is maintaining its bullish trajectory. Since we have been able to close above the 15,300 level yesterday, the trend has become stronger and we should now be headed to 15,600 as the next target. 15,000 continues to remain the support for the markets.”

The BSE Sensex was trading at 51,400.11, higher by 284.89 points or 0.56 per cent from its previous close of 51,115.22.

It opened at 51,381.27 and has touched an intra-day high of 51,477.05 and a low of 51,298.89 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and ONGC, while the major losers were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Nestle India.