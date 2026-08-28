Indian Railways fine: Rs 1,000 penalty for this offence, refusal can cost Rs 2,000

Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian Railways has revised its rules and increased the penalty amount for all such activities that impact cleanliness in its premises.

As per reports, passengers or any other person can be imposed with a Rs 1,000 penalty for not adhering to the cleanliness rules on railway stations or inside the trains. T

hese new regulations by the Indian Railways will elevate the amount payable for all those actions that affect cleanliness on the railway property.

Passengers as well as all other citizens of India can be penalised with as much as Rs1,000 for leaving behind or throwing garbage items on railway station premises, platforms or within coaches, except on areas designated for rubbish disposals.

The new rules will put people to task on an assortment of acts which deteriorate railway property’s hygiene. Littering is the most frequent amongst these violations.

Advertisement

Writing on the exteriors or interiors of train coaches is among the other offences that would earn a passenger an Indian Railway cleanliness penalty fine.

These new cleanliness standards are for all railway station vendors and hawkers also.The penalty can only be collected by the specific authorised officials.

This increase in penalty amount by Indian Railways is a step taken to encourage the passengers and other individuals to uphold the cleanliness standards across India’s railway system and ensure the cleanliness of trains and stations.

If an individual is unwilling to pay the Rs 1,000 fine to the authorized officials, the individual might be penalized a second time with an amount as high as Rs 2,000.