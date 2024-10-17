Indian billionaire Pankaj Oswal’s daughter Vasundhara detained in Uganda, read to know what happened

Vasundhara Oswal, Indian billionaire Pankaj Oswal’s daughter has been detained in Uganda. She was detained without a warrant by armed men.

The news came to light after Pankaj Oswal filed an appeal with the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD). He has requested an urgent action in what he alleges was an illegal detention.

Reportedly, the 26-year-old Vasundhara is the daughter of Swiss billionaire Pankaj Oswal. She got arrested by approximately 20 armed man on October 1 at the family’s extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) business in Uganda. As per sources, the men apparently failed to show identity or a warrant order. They allegedly arrested her suspecting to be related to a missing person investigation. Her family claimed that the accusations are false and her detention is illegal.

The billionaire has stated that the detention is due to false claims made by a former Oswal family employee who stole important assets and obtained a $200,000 loan with the family as guarantors. In response, Pankaj Oswal filed an appeal with the UN, requesting an investigation into the situation.

Pankaj Oswal, Vasundhara’s father, is a well-known businessman. The Oswals are known for their luxury lifestyle. Pankaj and Radhika Oswal recently purchased Villa Vari, one of the world’s most expensive houses, in Gingins, Switzerland. According to various media reports, the property, which is 4.3 lakh square feet, was purchased for $200 million.

Vasundhara Oswal, Pankaj Oswal’s daughter, is a 1999-born finance graduate from the University of Switzerland.