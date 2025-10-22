India witnesses huge drop in gold and silver prices on Oct 22

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased ahead of Chhat puja. On October 22, 2025, the gold cost was recorded at Rs 1,16,600 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 1,27,200 for 24 carat per 10 grams in India. The gold rate has dropped by Rs 3,380 for 24 carat per 10 gram, and Rs 3,100 for the 22 carat per gram over the last 24 hours.

In the capital, Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold this morning was Rs 1,27,350 per 10 grams and 22 carat was at Rs 1,16,750.

Yesterday, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,32,770 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,21,700.

City 22 Carat Gold Rate Today(Rs) 24 Carat Gold Rate Today(Rs) Delhi 1,16,750 1,27,350 Mumbai 1,16,600 1,27,200 Ahmedabad 1,16,650 1,27,250 Chennai 1,17,000 1,30,040 Kolkata 1,16,600 1,27,200 Hyderabad 1,16,600 1,27,200 Bhubaneswar 1,16,600 11,27,200 Bangalore 1,16,600 1,30,690 Lucknow 1,16,750 1,27,350 Chandigarh 1,16,750 1,27,350

Meanwhile, the silver has remained constant at Rs 1,62,000 per kilogram after falling by Rs 2,000 in India on Wednesday. In Bhubaneswar, the silver price is recorded at Rs 1,80,000 per kilogram today.