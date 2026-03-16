India’s Wholesale Inflation Hits 11-Month High of 2.13% in February 2026

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Wholesale inflation, tracked by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), shows how much prices go up for goods before they hit store shelves or reach customers. Picture it as the price tag at the factory gate—it’s all about what manufacturers, wholesalers, and big distributors charge one another when they’re moving large batches of products.

India’s wholesale inflation kept climbing for the fourth month in a row, hitting 2.13% in February 2026. That’s up from 1.81% in January and the highest it’s been in nearly a year. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the overall WPI index moved up to 158.2, so price pressures are stacking up steady—not abruptly, but you can feel the upward push in the system.

Most of this jump came from a handful of sectors. Sectors like manufactured products, basic metals, non-food and food articles, and textiles all saw costs spike. Experts blame global trade slowdowns and rising commodity prices. Manufacturing-heavy categories really felt the squeeze.

Manufactured products—by far the biggest chunk of the WPI pie—noted inflation climbing to 2.92% from January’s 2.86%. Basic metals and textiles stood out here. Over on the food index, prices hit 1.85% in February. Even though vegetables actually got a bit cheaper month-to-month, increases in pulses, fruits, and meat kept food inflation pointing upward.

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Fuel and power, though, stayed in deflation at -3.78% in February. That’s a slight improvement from January’s -4.01%, but it’s still negative. Right now, falling fuel prices are helping things, but economists aren’t relaxed. If tensions in West Asia flare up or energy supply chains get messy, the picture could change fast.

This wholesale inflation news comes just after retail inflation (CPI) rose to 3.21% in February. Analysts say the numbers look manageable for now, but if manufacturers keep seeing higher input costs, you can bet they’ll start passing them to consumers. Keeping an eye on supply chain expenses and global commodity trends will be crucial if India wants to stay competitive in the months ahead.

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