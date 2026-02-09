India-US Trade Deal Set to Ignite $150 Million Glass Export Boom; Borosil and Industry Majors Poised for Growth

Advertisement

Following the interim trade agreement reached in February 2026 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, the US has slashed reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from a prohibitive 50% to 18%. This move effectively ends a period of intense trade friction that had stalled several high-value export lines from India.

The Impact on Glass Industry

The glass sector, particularly the niche segment of high-quality perfume and cologne bottles, is among the biggest beneficiaries. India is a global leader in manufacturing these “pure glass” containers, but exports had come to a grinding halt due to the absence of a favorable trade pact and the imposition of punitive duties.

With the new 18% tariff, Indian glass manufacturers now hold a competitive edge over other countries that may still face higher tariff brackets. According to Pradeep Kheruka, Chairman of Borosil Renewables, the newly signed interim trade deal is expected to resume approximately $150 million (₹1,250+ crore) in glass export business with the US.

Key Companies Expected to Benefit

Industry analysts expect a surge in order books for major Indian glass players:

Borosil Renewables & Borosil Ltd: As a vocal proponent of the deal, Borosil is expected to lead the charge, especially in specialized laboratory glassware and consumer products.

Hindustan National Glass & Industries (HNGIL): As one of India’s largest container glass manufacturers, HNGIL is projected to see a 20-30% volume growth in exports for the food and beverage and cosmetics segments.

Piramal Glass (PGP Glass): Known for its dominance in the global pharmaceutical and perfumery glass market, the reduction in tariffs directly improves their margins in the lucrative US luxury segment.

AGI Greenpac (formerly HSIL): Their high-end glass packaging division is likely to benefit from the renewed demand for premium “Made in India” glass containers.

To understand the significance of this deal, one must look at the trade environment of 2025:

The 50% Tariff Barrier: In mid-2025, the US had imposed a baseline 25% reciprocal tariff, which was later doubled to 50% for many sectors. This was largely tied to geopolitical tensions regarding India’s trade with Russia. Stalled Business: For the glass industry, a 50% duty made Indian products economically unviable for US importers. Long-standing contracts were put on hold, and many US brands shifted their sourcing to competitors in Southeast Asia or Mexico. The “Russian Oil” Penalty: A specific 25% “punitive levy” was applied to Indian goods because of India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil. The 2026 deal has successfully seen this penalty dropped in exchange for India’s commitment to pivot energy sourcing toward the US.

Beyond the immediate $150 million glass business, the deal sets a precedent for other sectors. Borosil’s Pradeep Kheruka also noted that this agreement, coupled with India’s recent trade pact with the European Union, creates a “historic” opportunity. As labor costs rise in Europe and trade barriers fall in the US, Indian manufacturers are perfectly positioned to become the preferred global alternative to China for high-precision industrial and consumer glass.