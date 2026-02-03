India Unlikely to Abruptly End Russian Oil Imports Despite US Trade Deal Signals

Advertisement

India is unlikely to bring an immediate halt to crude oil imports from Russia despite recent signals emerging from the India United States trade agreement, as such a move could trigger economic disruption and supply challenges, according to analysts and market assessments. Any shift in sourcing strategy is expected to be gradual rather than abrupt, given India’s current energy dependence.

India has emerged as one of the largest buyers of Russian crude oil over the past few years, benefitting from discounted prices that helped stabilise domestic fuel costs, support refinery margins, and limit inflationary pressures. A sudden exit from Russian supplies could raise import costs, strain energy security, and increase volatility in the domestic fuel market.

An assessment cited by The Economic Times noted that an immediate end to Russian oil purchases would be logistically and economically challenging, making a rapid transition impractical. The report pointed to existing contracts, shipping arrangements, and refinery configurations that would require time to recalibrate, reinforcing the case for a phased adjustment.

Recent statements from the United States administration following the trade deal have indicated that India may reduce its dependence on Russian crude as part of broader economic cooperation, including higher imports of US energy products. However, Indian authorities have not issued any formal confirmation of a complete or immediate halt to Russian oil imports.

Industry participants said Indian refiners are expected to gradually diversify sourcing, increasing supplies from the Middle East, the United States, and other producers, while balancing cost efficiency and supply reliability. Such a move aligns with India’s longer term strategy of reducing overreliance on a single supplier without risking domestic shortages.

In the near term, India’s oil import policy is expected to remain pragmatic, with priority given to economic stability and energy security. While the trade deal with the United States reflects a strategic shift in bilateral ties, any reduction in Russian oil imports is likely to occur over time, allowing refiners and markets to adjust without triggering major disruptions.