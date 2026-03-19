India to Become Top 5 Global Entertainment Market by 2030: Deloitte Report

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India’s entertainment industry is on a serious upswing, and by 2030, it’s set to break into the world’s top five markets. Deloitte’s latest report paints a pretty lively picture: booming consumer demand, digital adoption in overdrive, and fresh ways of making money. Corporate sponsorships are fueling much of this growth, pulling in almost 40% of all revenue. That’s a big vote of confidence from businesses in India’s media scene.

Live entertainment, in particular, is having a moment. In 2024 alone, it racked up an extra Rs 13 billion in revenue. More people are going for premium tickets and luxury VIP experiences—and those sales have doubled in just a year. Concerts aren’t just about the music anymore; they’re becoming massive moneymakers that ripple out, helping tourism, hospitality, and even local infrastructure. India’s starting to go head-to-head with heavy hitters like the US, UK, and South Korea.

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Meanwhile, podcasts are gaining popularity. The digital landscape is shifting fast, with listeners jumping in at a pace that’s hard to ignore. Podcast audiences have doubled in a single year, and experts expect numbers to climb as high as 100–200 million by 2025. What started out as niche content is now turning into everyday stuff—people tuning in during commutes or workouts.

All this digital energy comes from India’s enormous mobile-first setup. There are 1.2 billion mobile subscribers, and the switch to 5G has ramped up data consumption—from about 27.5 GB to 40 GB a month. Data is dirt cheap, around Rs 9 per GB, which helps regional languages and independent creators reach wider audiences.

As things mature, everyone’s watching how India handles monetization, localization, and homegrown content. Deloitte thinks with better policy and infrastructure, India isn’t just an “emerging market”—it’s on track to be a global hotspot for live events and digital storytelling. Investors and creators are moving from experimenting to focusing on real, lasting profits. This is the moment India’s entertainment industry shifts gears—from just potential to solid, sustainable success.