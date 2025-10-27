India registers drop in gold price for 22 carat and 24 carat on Oct 27

Advertisement

New Delhi: India registered a drop in gold price for 24 carat and 22 carat in India over the last 24 hours. On October 27, 2025, gold price in India was recorded at Rs 1,24,480 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,14,100, respectively.

On Monday, the gold price decreased by Rs 1,140 for 24 carat per 10 grams and Rs 1,050 for 22 carat per 10 grams in India.

In Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has also remained unchanged today. It has been recorded as Rs 1,24,480 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,14,100 today.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,24,630 1,14,250 Mumbai 1,24,480 1,14,100 Chennai 1,24,910 1,14,500 Kolkata 1,24,480 1,14,100 Hyderabad 1,24,480 1,14,100 Bangalore 1,24,480 1,14,100 Bhubaneswar 1,24,480 1,14,100

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has shown no changes in the last 24 hours. This is the second day the silver rate has remained constant. On October 27, 2025, silver rate is recorded at Rs 1,55,000 per kilogram in India. In Bhubaneswar, silver price is at Rs 1,70,000 today.