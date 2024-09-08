India ranks 2nd in the shipment of 5G smartphones; China leads the race

Rise in 5G connectivity in India has expanded the domestic market for 5G smartphones in the country. In India manufacturers like Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, OPPO have contributed heavily to the rise in 5G devices among smartphone users. It is important to mention that India has become 2nd in terms of 5G smartphone shipment. China is the leading country in terms of 5G smartphone shipment.

According to the data shared by Counterpoint Research, India has crossed USA (United States of America) in overall 5G phone shipments. On the other hand, Apple leads the 5G phone shipment and this accounts to 25 percent of the market share. Smartphone series like iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 has resulted in the company to achieve this figure.

When it comes to India, the affordable 5G smartphone market is responsible for the rise of the segment in the country. Brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, OPPO and many others are responsible for the rise in the 5G shipment in the country. When it comes to 5G Android device manufacturer, Samsung is just behind Apple in this number. Samsung’s Galaxy A series and S24 series have helped the manufacturer to achieve 21 percent market share in 5G shipment. Xiaomi has occupied the third spot as India proves to be its major market.

When it comes to top 10 5G devices, five devices were from Apple while other five were from Samsung. No other OEMs could enter the space.

