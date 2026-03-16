India Post to launch 24 Speed Post for next-day guaranteed delivery on March 17, 2026

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The Department of Posts is set to launch, 24 Speed Post, on March 17, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Communications dated March 16, 2026. The India post’s “24 Speed Post” is a new premium express service that will ensure next-day guaranteed delivery for urgent and time-sensitive consignments.

The India post aims to provide faster and more reliable delivery for critical consignments with the new service. The service will initially be offered across six major cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Later, the service will be extended to other locations.

Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia will launch the service at the Rangbhawan Auditorium at 12:30 pm.

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Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, will also be present at the launch event along with other senior officials of the department.

Alongside this initiative, India Post will also introduce 24 and 48 Speed Post services with assured delivery timelines of D+1 and D+2, respectively. The services will be supported by dedicated processing windows and priority air transmission to ensure timely delivery.

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