India May Secure Zero-Duty Access to US Textile Market, Strengthening Export Competitiveness

Advertisement

India’s textile sector may soon gain zero-duty access to the United States market, a move that could significantly enhance export competitiveness and reduce the advantage currently enjoyed by rival manufacturing nations.

According to a report by Business Standard, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal indicated that India is exploring a trade arrangement with the United States that would allow textile exports to enter the American market without import duties. A formal agreement is expected to be finalised by the end of March if negotiations progress as planned.

The proposed framework is based on tariff guidelines that allow zero-duty access for countries that use a minimum proportion of US-origin raw materials in their finished exports. This mechanism has already benefited Bangladesh, which has gained an edge in the US apparel market due to preferential access. Indian exporters have been seeking similar treatment to maintain their competitiveness and protect market share.

The US is one of the largest destinations for Indian textile and apparel exports. Duty-free access would reduce export costs, improve price competitiveness and help Indian manufacturers expand their presence in global supply chains. Industry participants expect the move to support investment in spinning, weaving and processing capacity, strengthening the domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

Advertisement

India currently produces around 37 million bales of cotton annually and exports approximately 1.2 million bales to Bangladesh, which relies heavily on imported raw material to support its garment industry. Bangladesh imports about 8.5 million bales of cotton each year from multiple countries, including India, Brazil and African nations.

Industry experts have indicated that zero-duty access to the US is unlikely to negatively impact Indian cotton farmers. Instead, higher export demand for finished textile products could increase domestic cotton consumption, supporting better price realisation and encouraging expansion in cultivation and production capacity.

The potential US trade arrangement also aligns with India’s broader strategy of expanding free trade agreements with major markets, including the United Kingdom and the European Union. These agreements are expected to open new export opportunities and accelerate capacity expansion across the textile value chain.

If implemented, duty-free access to the US market could mark a major shift in India’s textile export outlook, helping manufacturers compete more effectively with global rivals and strengthening the sector’s contribution to industrial growth, employment and foreign exchange earnings.