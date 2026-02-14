India Introduces 44 New Tariff Lines in Budget 2026 to Monitor US Imports and Protect Domestic Sectors

Advertisement

India has introduced 44 new tariff lines in the Union Budget 2026-27 to improve monitoring of imports and manage market access commitments linked to trade with the United States. The move is aimed at strengthening trade oversight while ensuring domestic industries remain protected as India expands global trade engagement.

According to a report by Business Standard, the changes involve amendments to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, including the creation of new eight-digit Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) codes. These new classifications will enable more precise tracking of imported goods such as pecan nuts, blueberries, cranberries, frozen krill, plant-based extracts, battery separators, and refrigerated containers. The revised tariff structure is scheduled to take effect from May 1, 2026.

The introduction of detailed tariff lines is intended to improve the government’s ability to capture accurate trade data, monitor import trends, and ensure regulatory oversight, especially for sensitive and emerging product categories. Improved classification will also help policymakers make more informed decisions regarding tariff adjustments and trade safeguards.

The development is linked to India’s broader efforts to provide structured market access to certain US products while maintaining safeguards for domestic sectors. Select niche agricultural and consumer products have been granted calibrated access, primarily to address domestic supply gaps and meet specialised demand without disrupting local production.

At the same time, India has continued to protect key agricultural sectors that are critical to farmer incomes and food security. Staples such as wheat, rice, millets, corn, and soyameal remain shielded from wider import access, while sensitive sectors such as dairy and poultry have not been opened to foreign competition. In certain categories, tariff reductions will be implemented gradually through phased duty adjustments and controlled import volumes.

The tariff restructuring reflects India’s broader trade strategy of balancing global market access with domestic economic stability. By strengthening tariff classification and import monitoring, the government aims to ensure that trade liberalisation supports economic growth without undermining local industries.

As India deepens its trade engagement with major partners like the United States, the creation of new tariff lines is expected to improve transparency, enhance trade data accuracy, and help the government manage imports more effectively while safeguarding domestic economic interests.