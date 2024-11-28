India Govt. will not interfere with tariff hikes implemented by Jio, Airtel and Vi

In the last few months the private telecom service providers have increased the tariff hikes. This includes the likes of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. The hikes in the tariff were between 11-25% across different prepaid and post-paid plans. Well the most important thing was that the prices in the base plans were increased. However, the India government has mentioned that it will not be interfering with the tariff, reported telecomtalk.

For those who are unknown, the tariffs fall under the purview of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and so the government will not be interfering with the tariff decisions.

Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, said,”In 2004, after determining the presence of adequate competition in the telecom services market, in line with many countries in the world, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) adopted the policy of forbearance for the mobile telecom services. It implies that the telecom Service Providers (TSPs) are free to fix tariff for telecommunication services in a competitive market based on the market forces of demand and supply.”

TRAI has however asked the telcos to report any change in tariff within seven days of implementation.

Pemmasani also mentioned that the average cost of data in India is less than $0.20 while in USA, the same costs for $6 on average. This means that the we still can access the internet at a relatively low cost.