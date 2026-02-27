India government mandates sale of petrol with minimum 95 octane rating from April 1

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: From April 1, 2026, all petrol pumps across India will sale ethanol blended petrol with up to 20 per cent ethanol and an octane rating of at least 95 RON (Research Octane Number), as per the directive issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

This will take effect exactly a year after the nationwide rollout of petrol with a 20 percent ethanol blend (E20).

What is RON?

RON is Research Octane Number, that measures a fuel’s resistance to engine knocking, which refers to the phenomenon where fuel-air mixture ignites unevenly inside the engine cylinder. Knocking reduces efficiency and over time, can damage engine components.

The regular petrol has an octane rating of around 91-92 RON. Meanwhile, the ethanol has a high octane rating of around 108 RON. It increases the fuel’s overall octane level after it gets mixed with petrol at up to 20 percent. As per oil companies, a 20 percent ethanol blend raises the octane rating by about 6 RON. This means the E20 fuel has a 97-98 RON.

The government has issued this mandate in order to minimize the dependence on imports of crude oil imports and lowering emissions as well as to boost demand for agricultural feedstock.

Ethanol, which is made from sugarcane, maize and other grains, is a domestic and renewable fuel.

The government aims to standardised under Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms to ensure consistency in fuel quality across India. Since ethanol is hygroscopic and can absorb moisture and impurities, poor blending practices can lead to issues, especially in fuel-injected engines.

However, BIS standardization makes it safe as it ensure stricter quality control at the blending and distribution stages should minimise the risk of contaminated ethanol entering the supply chain. Additionally, some brands have already begun offering E20 conversion kits for older vehicles to tackle compatibility concerns.