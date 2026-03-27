India Fraud Report 2026: Mule Networks Emerge as Top Threat to Indian Firms Amid ₹36,014 Crore Losses

Advertisement

The India Fraud Report 2026, put out by AI-driven risk platform Bureau warns that Mule Networks are now the biggest threat facing Indian businesses. Criminals aren’t just phishing or stealing identities anymore—they’re running huge networks of bank accounts to channel and launder illicit funds. Nearly half of Indian companies, about 48%, say it’s their toughest problem to spot. That’s more than the old worries like phishing (33%) and identity theft. We’re seeing cybercrime go industrial, with these criminals running slick, well-organized operations.

The numbers are staggering. RBI data shows Indian banks lost ₹36,014 crore to fraud in just the 2024-25 period. The same fast payment systems that keep the economy humming make it too easy for fraudsters—money can zip through dozens of mule accounts in seconds. One network flagged in the report had more than 2,700 linked users across different platforms. That kind of coordination makes clawing back stolen funds manually a lost cause.

Advertisement

What’s fueling all this? Fraud-as-a-Service, or FaaS, has made things worse. The dark web is loaded with “plug-and-play” kits—stolen data, bad APIs, ready-to-go scripts. Even folks without much tech skill can launch a sophisticated attack. And now it’s a tech arms race: fraudsters are using Generative AI to cook up fake identities and slip past security. Meanwhile, 58% of businesses say their systems are choking on “false positives,” blocking real customers while actual criminals slip right through.

Government and regulators aren’t sitting still. They’re rolling out AI tools like MuleHunter.AI to spot and freeze clusters of dodgy accounts in real time. It fits the Ministry of Home Affairs’ plan to connect every financial institution into a central cyber-crime network by the end of 2026. Experts are clear—basic security checks won’t cut it anymore. Companies need to start using link analysis and behavioral data to uncover the hidden webs that make these mule operations so dangerous.