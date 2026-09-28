India Eyes 50 GWh Battery Storage Leap by FY28 Amid Price Volatility and Execution Headwinds

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India is on track to commission 45 to 50 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity across fiscal years 2027 and 2028, representing a dramatic leap from the modest 1 GWh operational at the close of fiscal 2026, according to an assessment by Crisil Ratings as reported by ANI.

Yet this massive deployment drive faces friction: roughly 8 to 9 GWh of capacity confronts heightened execution and delay risks, weighed down by compressed returns and inexperienced project sponsors.

Crisil Ratings observed that roughly 21% of the under-construction BESS pipeline—representing about 12 GWh—is grappling with strained project economics. The central issue stems from a timing mismatch between bidding and procurement. Battery costs had dropped steadily through 2025, tempting developers into aggressive tariff bids on expectations of continuing price declines. But because developers generally buy equipment approximately twelve months after winning bids, projects secured in 2025 have collided head-on with a rebound in battery cell prices in 2026.

Data from the rating agency illustrates that stationary-storage battery prices jumped from $50–$55 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in 2025 to $70–$75 per kWh in 2026.

Such price increases threaten project viability. Crisil noted that an internal rate of return (IRR) of 12% to 14% is attainable when stationary battery costs hover between $55 and $65 per kWh paired with tariffs around Rs 2.2 to Rs 2.5 lakh per megawatt (MW) per month. With prevailing market prices rising past those thresholds, financial returns on fixed-tariff contracts have eroded. As a result, developers may deliberately stall or postpone procurement until international battery prices soften.

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Compounding this financial strain, about 8 to 9 GWh of the 12 GWh at-risk capacity is tied to sponsors who lack significant implementation experience and operational scale. Such developers often struggle to negotiate competitive equipment deals on global markets, leaving their portfolios doubly vulnerable to severe commissioning delays and cost overruns.

Overall, India’s scheduled BESS capacity across fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 totals between 50 and 55 GWh. Government tenders account for roughly 40 GWh of this overall pipeline, where state distribution utilities act as offtakers. The remaining 10 to 15 GWh is intended for merchant sales or commercial and industrial users.

Storage has rapidly become central to India’s broader power strategy. BESS tenders surged to represent almost 40% of all capacity auctioned in fiscal 2026, up steeply from around 5% in each of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025.

Grid dynamics are forcing this shift. Renewable power accounted for approximately 39% of India’s total installed electricity generation capacity and supplied 15% of all generation in fiscal 2026. Because solar output plunges just as evening power consumption reaches daily peaks, utility-scale storage has emerged as an indispensable tool to store daytime clean energy and dispatch it during peak demand hours.

Even with strong policy backing, supply chain vulnerabilities persist. Crisil pointed out that India remains heavily reliant on overseas manufacturers for batteries and associated components. Consequently, international supply bottlenecks and geopolitical friction continue to pose lingering execution risks for the 45 to 50 GWh of capacity currently advancing through development and early-stage construction.