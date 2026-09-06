India supplies 60% of diesel to Europe through eastern route

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New Delhi: India is emerging as Europe’s second biggest diesel supplier with Russian and American diesel no longer reaching in large numbers. It is being said that around 60 percent of the diesel and gasoil which crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb route on its way to Europe in August was Indian supplied diesel.

In August around 200 000 b/d of diesel and gasoil were routed via the sea lines with ships taking the course towards Europe, which represents close to the level recorded one year before.

There was a significant fall in the amount of fuel moved along the route in March and April, however, supply is building once more, thanks, largely, to the Indian refineries.

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While it’s not just Russian export of fuels, even the export of fuel from the US has dropped to Europe, giving room for India to boost its diesel export.

Europe is also facing low fuel stocks and upcoming refinery maintenance, which could increase concerns about diesel supplies in the coming months.

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