India emerging as global AI leader with 100 million weekly ChatGPT users, says OpenAI chief Sam Altman

India is rapidly emerging as a global force in artificial intelligence, with over 100 million people using ChatGPT every week, highlighting the country’s scale, adoption momentum, and growing influence in shaping the future of AI, OpenAI chief Sam Altman said.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Altman said India is “well-positioned” not only to build AI technologies but also to shape how the technology evolves globally. He pointed to the country’s democratic structure, talent base, and rapid adoption as key factors that position India at the centre of the global AI transformation.

India has also emerged as the fastest-growing market for Codex, OpenAI’s coding-focused AI agent, reflecting strong demand from developers and technology professionals. Altman noted that more than one-third of ChatGPT users in India are students, underlining the technology’s growing role in education, learning, and skill development.

Highlighting the rapid pace of technological advancement, Altman said AI systems have evolved significantly in a short period, moving from solving basic academic problems to performing research-level tasks and generating original scientific insights. He added that the industry may be only a few years away from early forms of superintelligence, signalling the scale of transformation expected across industries.

Altman emphasised the importance of democratising AI access to ensure equitable benefits and avoid concentration of power among a few companies or countries. He said broader access to AI infrastructure and tools would be critical to supporting innovation, economic growth, and technological sovereignty.

On the economic impact, Altman said AI will significantly reshape industries by reducing the cost of services such as healthcare and education, while also disrupting traditional job roles. However, he noted that technological disruption historically leads to the creation of new opportunities, even as existing roles evolve or decline.

The strong user adoption and developer engagement underscore India’s growing strategic importance in the global AI ecosystem, as technology companies, policymakers, and investors increasingly view the country as a key market for AI deployment, infrastructure, and innovation.