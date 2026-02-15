India, Brazil set to deepen strategic trade ties with pharma, minerals and aviation agreements during Lula visit

Advertisement

India and Brazil are expected to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation with the signing of agreements in pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and aviation during Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s upcoming visit to India. The proposed partnerships aim to boost trade, support industrial collaboration, and enhance resource security between the two countries.

President Lula is scheduled to visit India from February 18 to 22, with officials finalising multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) across key sectors. The agreements are expected to expand pharmaceutical exports from India, improve access to mineral resources, and strengthen aviation manufacturing collaboration, according to The Times of India.

One of the major focus areas is healthcare cooperation, as Brazil’s public healthcare system requires large volumes of affordable medicines. Indian pharmaceutical companies are well positioned to meet this demand due to their cost competitiveness and global manufacturing capacity, creating opportunities to increase exports and strengthen India’s presence in Latin America’s healthcare market.

Critical minerals cooperation is another key area under discussion, as Brazil holds significant reserves of strategic minerals essential for industrial production and energy transition. India is looking to expand access to such resources to support domestic manufacturing and reduce supply chain vulnerabilities, particularly in emerging sectors such as clean energy and advanced technologies.

The aviation sector is also expected to see closer collaboration, with an agreement involving Adani Defence & Aerospace and Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer. The partnership follows a recent understanding to establish a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India, which could strengthen domestic aerospace capabilities and support India’s push for indigenous defence and aviation production.

In addition to trade and industrial agreements, Brazil is considering measures to improve mobility and business engagement, including introducing long-term multiple-entry visas for Indian tourists and easing visa rules for professionals. These steps are aimed at encouraging greater business interaction and strengthening people-to-people ties.

The expected agreements highlight growing strategic and economic cooperation between India and Brazil, two major emerging economies. By expanding collaboration in pharmaceuticals, minerals, and aviation, both countries aim to enhance trade flows, improve industrial capabilities, and build stronger long-term economic partnerships.