India and France Sign Amending Protocol to Update Double Taxation Avoidance Convention

Advertisement

India and France have signed an amending protocol to revise the long standing Double Taxation Avoidance Convention between the two countries, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday. The agreement updates the 1992 tax treaty framework and is aimed at improving clarity, transparency and fairness in cross border taxation.

Under the revised protocol, capital gains arising from the sale of shares will now be taxable in the country where the company is a resident. This change grants full taxing rights to the source country and replaces earlier provisions that had created interpretational challenges in certain cases.

The amendment also removes the Most Favoured Nation clause from the treaty. The MFN provision had previously allowed one country to automatically claim more favourable tax treatment if the other country granted such benefits to a third nation under a separate treaty. Its removal is expected to reduce ambiguity and future disputes.

Advertisement

In addition, the protocol modifies the taxation structure for dividend income by introducing a differentiated rate system based on shareholding thresholds. The definition of Fees for Technical Services has also been aligned with international standards to ensure consistency with other modern tax treaties signed by India.

The updated agreement strengthens cooperation between the two nations through enhanced exchange of information provisions and introduces a new article on assistance in the collection of taxes. These measures are intended to support global efforts toward greater tax transparency and enforcement.

The protocol will enter into force after both countries complete their respective domestic approval procedures. Officials said the changes are expected to provide greater certainty to investors and strengthen economic engagement between India and France.