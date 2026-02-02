India among top drivers of global growth, Musk says ‘Balance of Power Is Changing’

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has said the “balance of power is changing” after sharing new data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that places India among the world’s leading contributors to global economic growth, ahead of the United States.

Musk posted a chart based on the IMF’s January 2026 projections, ranking the top 10 contributors to global real GDP growth in 2026. According to the chart, China and India together are expected to account for 43.6 per cent of global economic growth, with India alone contributing 17 per cent. By comparison, the United States is projected to contribute 9.9 per cent.

The remarks of Elon Musk come amid global economic uncertainty and heightened trade tensions, including steep tariff measures announced by US President Donald

Trump is targeting countries such as China and India. The IMF data highlighted by Musk points to an eastward shift in global economic momentum.

The IMF projects global growth of 3.3 per cent in 2026 and 3.2 per cent in 2027, slightly higher than its October 2025 outlook. The improved forecast is attributed to strong technology investment, fiscal and monetary support, accommodative financial conditions, and resilience in the private sector, which have helped cushion the impact of trade policy changes.

Global inflation is expected to ease, although inflation in the United States is likely to return to target more gradually. The IMF has flagged key downside risks, including a possible reassessment of technology-driven growth expectations and an escalation of geopolitical tensions.

For India, the IMF has revised growth upward by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3 per cent for 2025, citing a stronger-than-expected third quarter and solid momentum in the fourth quarter. The economic growth is expected to moderate to 6.4 per cent in 2026 and 2027 as temporary and cyclical factors fade.

The report also notes that while inflation in China is expected to rise gradually from low levels, inflation in India is likely to return close to target after a sharp decline in 2025, driven largely by subdued food prices.