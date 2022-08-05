In a First, Indigo introduces new facility to help passengers exit planes through three doors

New-Delhi: For the first time in the world, IndiGo a leading carrier, introduced three ramp disembarkation which will allow the flyers to quickly get off the aircraft.

“The new three-point disembarkation process will be carried out from two forward and one rear exit ramp, making IndiGo the first airline in the world to use this process,” the airline said in an statement.

This new feature is expected to enable its customers to exit the aircraft faster than ever before. Three-point disembarkation facilities will initially be only for three airports namely Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

The disembarkation process will be implemented on IndiGo’s A320 and A321 fleet, which currently has 181 Airbus A-320 and 65 Airbus A-321 aircraft in the fleet.

Marking the 16th anniversary of IndiGo, Ronojoy Dutta, CEO and Whole-time Director, said, “It brings us immense pride to be the first airline in the world to use a three-point system.”

“At IndiGo, we constantly and dynamically keep reinventing our internal standards to enable a hassle-free customer experience as well as contributing to operational efficiencies for all stakeholders including airport operators and ground handling companies.”

Earlier, IndiGo also celebrated its 16th anniversary with sale offer is available on all domestic routes. The offer which opened today August 3 will close on 5 August with rates starting from 1,616. The offer is valid for travel between August 18, 2022 and July 16, 2023.