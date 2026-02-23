IDFC First Bank Shares Slide After Disclosure of ₹590 Crore Fraud at Chandigarh Branch

Advertisement

Shares of IDFC First Bank fell nearly 15 percent on Monday, slipping as much as 20 percent during intraday trade, after the lender disclosed a suspected fraud of approximately ₹590 crore at its Chandigarh branch. The development, reported by Moneycontrol, relates to irregularities in accounts linked to a government entity.

According to the bank’s regulatory filing, discrepancies were identified during a reconciliation exercise initiated following a request to close certain deposit accounts. The internal review revealed unauthorised transactions, prompting the suspension of four employees. A police complaint has been lodged and a forensic audit has been initiated to assess the scale and nature of the irregularities.

The sharp market reaction reflects investor concern over governance and internal control oversight, even though the bank has stated that the matter appears confined to a specific branch and does not indicate systemic issues. Management has maintained that its capital buffers remain adequate to absorb any potential financial impact arising from the incident.

The Reserve Bank of India is monitoring the situation, while authorities in Haryana have reportedly paused government dealings with the bank pending further clarity. Analysts note that while branch-level frauds are not uncommon in the banking sector, such disclosures can weigh heavily on sentiment in the short term, particularly when they involve significant sums.

The focus will now remain on the findings of the forensic audit, potential recovery of funds and any strengthening of internal risk controls in the coming quarters.