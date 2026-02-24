ICRA Forecasts Indian Aviation Net Loss to Narrow to ₹110–120 Billion in FY27

Advertisement

The Indian aviation industry is projected to significantly narrow its net losses in the 2026-27 fiscal year, with credit rating agency ICRA Limited estimating a decline to ₹110–120 billion from a much wider deficit in the current year. The anticipated improvement reflects a gradual recovery in domestic passenger traffic and a normalisation of flight operations following recent disruptions.

According to ICRA’s latest assessment, the industry’s net loss is likely to be about one-third lower in FY27 than the estimated ₹170–180 billion forecast for FY26, as airlines benefit from a rebound in travel demand and operational stability. The revision underscores expectations of growing domestic air travel and stronger revenue trends after a period of subdued performance and elevated losses last year.

Domestic passenger traffic is expected to drive the recovery, with forecasts suggesting between 175 million and 179 million domestic flyers in FY27 as travel demand strengthens. During the current fiscal year, growth was modest, partly due to external disruptions that constrained passenger volumes and pushed airline earnings deeper into the red.

Industry analysts at ICRA highlighted that the ongoing improvement in operational metrics — including a reduction in grounded aircraft and easing supply chain challenges — will support financial performance in the coming year. The agency maintained a Stable outlook for the sector, though it noted that headwinds such as aviation turbine fuel costs, foreign exchange pressures and lingering effects from past operational setbacks continue to influence profitability.

Despite the projected narrowing of losses, the aviation sector’s financial health remains fragile. ICRA’s commentary pointed to an expected improvement in key leverage metrics, such as interest coverage ratios, which are set to strengthen in FY27 as revenue and operational conditions modestly improve. However, rising debt associated with new aircraft deliveries and external cost pressures are likely to temper the overall pace of financial recovery.

Market observers say that the shift from wider losses toward a less severe deficit signals that recovery trends in passenger demand and airline operations are beginning to take hold. The anticipated narrowing of the net loss base could encourage investor confidence and support incremental capacity additions over the medium term, provided that cost structures and traffic growth remain on an upward trajectory.