ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank cuts lending rates by 10 bps across tenors

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: ICICI Bank has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across tenors with effect from August 1.

Post the cut, EMIs on the loans linked to MCLR will come down giving relief to the borrowers.

With the reduction in rates, ICICI Bank’s one year MCLR is 7.45 per cent, and six month MCLR is 7.40 per cent.

The MCLR for overnight and one month tenure is 7.20 per cent and that for three month is 7.25 per cent.

Banks generally review MCLR every month.

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Business

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Stable For 4th Consecutive Day

Business

Gold Rate In Bhubaneswar Today, Check Details Here

Business

SEBI diktats cause unease in markets, brokers petition Finance Ministry

Business

Petrol & Diesel Rates Remain Unchanged In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.