I-T Dept Scans 63,000 Restaurants Over ₹408 Cr Evasion; ₹50cr from Odisha: Last Date to Pay Tax & Fine is March 31

The Income Tax Department has officially blown the lid off a massive tax evasion racket within India’s Food & Beverage (F&B) sector, revealing a suppression of sales totaling approximately ₹408 crore. Following a nationwide survey conducted on March 8, 2026, across 62 prominent restaurants in 46 cities, the Ministry of Finance confirmed that high-tech manipulation of billing data has led to large-scale under-reporting of income.

The investigation, which gained significant momentum following a preliminary data analysis in November 2025, has its roots in the “Great Biryani Audit” of Hyderabad. Late last year, investigators in Telangana noticed a glaring disparity between the massive physical footfall at iconic biryani chains—such as Pista House, Shah Ghouse, and Mehfil—and the modest turnovers declared in their tax filings. This local discrepancy triggered a deeper forensic dive into the digital infrastructure of the entire industry.

At the heart of this scandal is the sophisticated misuse of popular Point of Sale (POS) billing softwares, including platforms like Petpooja. Investigative leads from the Hyderabad bust revealed that restaurants were leveraging specific software features to perform “bulk deletions” of bills. By systematically wiping cash transactions from servers before they hit financial accounts, businesses were able to keep a significant portion of their revenue off the books. Forensic teams reportedly analyzed nearly 60 terabytes of backend data from software servers, uncovering a pattern of suppression that could potentially reach ₹70,000 crore nationwide since 2019-20.

To counter these “vanishing bills,” the Ministry utilized AI-enabled analytical tools to scrutinize transactional data from approximately 1.77 lakh restaurants. By cross-referencing real-time digital payment trails (UPI and credit cards) against declared Income Tax Returns (ITR), the AI identified 63,000 entities with suspicious financial footprints. This data-driven approach allowed the department to catch instances where recorded sales were either excluded from tax filings or manually modified to show lower amounts.

Government had launched the SAKSHAM NUDGE campaign, In order to signal a shift from aggressive raids to a “trust-based” compliance model. The department is currently sending emails and messages to the 63,000 identified restaurants, “nudging” them to voluntarily correct their records. Taxpayers are being encouraged to file updated returns under Section 139(8A) of the Income Tax Act before the March 31, 2026 deadline. This initiative offers a final window for business owners to come clean and pay their dues before the department initiates more stringent legal and punitive actions.

In Odisha, the crackdown has revealed a substantial local discrepancy, with specific enforcement actions in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri uncovering evidence of tax evasion worth nearly ₹50 crore. Forensic audits in the state found that several high-volume establishments were reporting only a fraction of their actual business, with some suspected of evading up to 80% of their tax liability despite massive footfall. These regional findings further validate the AI-driven patterns identified in the national probe of the Saksham nudge campaign, proving that the digital manipulation of sales was a standard operating procedure across the state’s hospitality hubs.