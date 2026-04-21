Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched in India, Price starts at Rs 9.70 lakh

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Hyundai India has launched the Venue Knight Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Knight Edition basically adds an all-black styling package with some advanced feature updates based on select variants of the Hyundai Venue SUV.

In terms of exterior updates, the Venue Knight Edition sports an all blacked-out exterior elements including a black-painted grille, skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

The Knight Edition also features a special matte black Hyundai logos, red brake calipers, and exclusive Knight badging, which gives it an exclusive eye catching aggressive look.

Inside the cabin, the Knight Edition sports an all-black cabin theme like the exterior. It features brass-coloured inserts, along with exclusive seat upholstery to further differentiate it from the standard model.

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Hyundai has also updated the standard Venue lineup with the introduction of a dash camera feature in select variants (HX6T, HX10, and N10). This system supports multiple recording modes, including driving, emergency, and on-demand video capture, enhancing safety and convenience.

The Venue Knight Edition is offered with multiple powertrain options, including the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with DCT, and 1.5-litre diesel engines, with both manual and automatic gearbox choices.

Additionally, Hyundai has also introduced Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire Matte new colour options for the Hyundai Venue.