Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched in India, Price starts at Rs 9.70 lakh
Hyundai India has launched the Venue Knight Edition in India, with prices starting at Rs. 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai India has launched the Venue Knight Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Knight Edition basically adds an all-black styling package with some advanced feature updates based on select variants of the Hyundai Venue SUV.
In terms of exterior updates, the Venue Knight Edition sports an all blacked-out exterior elements including a black-painted grille, skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.
The Knight Edition also features a special matte black Hyundai logos, red brake calipers, and exclusive Knight badging, which gives it an exclusive eye catching aggressive look.
Inside the cabin, the Knight Edition sports an all-black cabin theme like the exterior. It features brass-coloured inserts, along with exclusive seat upholstery to further differentiate it from the standard model.
Hyundai has also updated the standard Venue lineup with the introduction of a dash camera feature in select variants (HX6T, HX10, and N10). This system supports multiple recording modes, including driving, emergency, and on-demand video capture, enhancing safety and convenience.
The Venue Knight Edition is offered with multiple powertrain options, including the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with DCT, and 1.5-litre diesel engines, with both manual and automatic gearbox choices.
Additionally, Hyundai has also introduced Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire Matte new colour options for the Hyundai Venue.