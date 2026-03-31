Hyundai Venue And Venue N Line receives five-star rating in BNCAP crash test

Advertisement

The new-gen Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line has received the result for the BNCAP crash test. BNCAP has revealed that both the Hyundai models have scored a five-star rating in adult and child occupant protection.

According to score announced by BNCAP, the new Venue and Venue N Line has scored 31.15 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). Meanwhile, the new Venue and Venue N Line has scored 44.46 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP). BNCAP has awarded this rating for all variants of the models sold in India.

Advertisement

The versions of the Venue range that underwent the test included the HX2 (Diesel MT) and HX10 (Diesel AT). The safety suite on this sub-four-metre SUV include six airbags, seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters, ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, HAC, TPMS, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder system, speed alert system, impact-sensing auto door unlock, and speed-sensing auto door lock.