Hyundai vehicles to get costlier from September, prices to rise by up to 1%

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New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India announced that it will be increasing its vehicle prices by up to 1% across the entire portfolio of cars and SUVs effective from September 2026.

As per reports, the increase will vary for different models and their variants. This price revision has been necessitated due to increase in input and commodity costs, plus the increased operating costs.

Geopolitical and other global economic volatilities have continued to put pressure on these costs, added reports.

“Hyundai has been focused on controlling costs and attempting to absorb a part of this increase to minimize its impact on our valued customers”, said the company in a statement.

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However, on account of the continued rise in costs, we are forced to pass on a portion of these costs to our customers via this price adjustment, company added.

Hyundai will be applying this price hike on the entire portfolio, but the actual increase will vary from one model and its variant to another.

This is the second price increase in Hyundai Motor India’s domestic portfolio in the current financial year.