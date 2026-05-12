Hyundai to launch two new SUVs in India in FY27

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Hyundai has confirmed to launch two brand-new SUVs for the Indian market in FY27. One of the upcoming SUVs is said to be a mid-size vehicle and the other will be a compact electric SUV.

The launch of these new SUVs will be Hyundai’s first new nameplates in India in over four years. Hyundai has some bigger launch plans in store for 2027.

The new mid-size SUV is expected to arrive alongside the new Creta. The upcoming Hyundai mid-size SUV is expected to be equipped with the company’s own hybrid petrol technology. The upcoming SUV will be placed above the Creta and below the Alcazar.

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Meanwhile, the compact electric SUV will likely be launched as the second product announcement in 2027. It is expected to be the sister car to the Kia Syros EV and will once again be a completely new nameplate for India. It will most likely sport the same powertrain, dimensions and features as the Kia Syros EV.

It will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV, Kia Syros EV, Renault Bridger EV and its sister car from Nissan.

The mid-SUV segment is ruled by Hyundai, thanks to the Creta, and its expanded presence will cement its hold among its rivals. The EV segment is a new one, and now that the segment in which the Creta electric plays has filled this is the next big growth area in terms of customer demand.