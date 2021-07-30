Hyundai to launch affordable electric SUV by 2024, to rival Tata Nexon EV

Hyundai is gearing up to produce an affordable electric vehicle in India which will rival the Tata Nexon EV and will be able to deliver a range of 300km. Even though Hyundai has not shared any specific details about the car, it is assumed to launch will take place in India around 2024.

According to reports, Hyundai is planning to offer an electric car which is less than 4m in length and will have the body of a compact SUV. As the SUV is expected to deliver a range of over 300km on full charge, it is highly probable that it will feature a DC fast charging. Features like digital displays, bunch of safety features, and audio system as standard. In terms of connectivity, the vehicle will also feature support for Apple car play / Android Auto.

In terms of platform, it is expected that the upcoming budget EV by Hyundai will not feature a dedicated EV platform like the Ioniq 5. Rather it will feature a combustion-engine model which will be cost effective.

Currently the Hyundai Kona, is the only electric vehicle offered by the company in India. The Kona EV costs from Rs 23.78 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. However, the new EV by Hyundai is expected to be budget friendly and offered between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh upon its launch.

The Tata Nexon EV is currently offered between Rs 14 to Rs 17 lakh in India and claims to offer a range of 312km from a 30kWh battery pack.