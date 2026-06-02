Hyundai price hikes increases cost of Creta Electric in India

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Hyundai has hiked the prices of it’s range in India from today that is from 1 June, 2026. With the price hike being immediate, the cost of the Creta EV range has been revised. Now, the Creta Electric has become costlier by Rs 600 for select variants. With the price revision, the Hyundai Creta EV is now priced between Rs 18.03 lakh and Rs 24.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The price hike has effected the Hyundai Creta’s Executive 42kWh, Premium 42kWh dual-tone, Premium 42kWh HC, Premium 42kWh HC dual-tone, Excellence 42kWh, Excellence Knight Edition 42kWh, Excellence 42kWh dual-tone, Smart (O) LR 51.4kWh, and Excellence Knight Edition 42kWh dual-tone variants.

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The model is offered in two battery pack options – 42kWh and 51.4kWh. These units are claimed to return a range of 390km and 470km on a single charge, respectively.