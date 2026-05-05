 Hyundai offering big discounts of up to Rs 1,00,000 for Creta, Alcazar, Verna, i20, Exter & More

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Hyundai has announced the discounts across it’s range for the month of May 2026. The offers will remain valid through May 31 and apply to select variants across the range. The automaker is offering discounts in terms of cash discounts to exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives and upgrade rewards for consumers trading in specific older models.

Hyundai Creta ICE

The Hyundai Creta ICE is getting the highest discount package of up to Rs 1,00,000 in the month of May 2026. Out of the Rs 1,00,000 discount package, Rs 50,000 is scrappage bonus, Rs 20,000 cash discount and Rs 30,000 exchange benefit alongside a Rs 30,000 upgrade bonus. Note that the upgrade bonus will be available only to those customers who wants to trade in models from the i10, i20, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Brezza, Venue, Nexon, Punch and Exter families.

Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar petrol variant is getting a discount package of up to Rs 85,000 this month. This is model is getting the highest cash discount in the lineup at Rs 40,000 in addition to the Rs 25,000 scrappage or Rs 20,000 exchange bonus.

Hyundai Creta electric

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Like the Alcazar, the Creta Electric is offered with a total benefits of up to Rs 85,000, which includes a Rs 15,000 cash discount with a Rs 35,000 scrappage incentive, Rs 15,000 upgrade bonus and up to Rs 20,000 in corporate or rural discount.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is avaialble for purchase with up to Rs 68,000 in May 2026. The benefits include Rs 30,000 cash discount along with a Rs 15,000 upgrade bonus available for customers switching from older entry-level models including the Santro, Alto, i10, Eon, Wagon R, Celerio and S-Presso.

Hyundai i20

The popular model is getting the least amount of discount this month, which is up to Rs 65,000. Out of which, Rs 25,000 is cash discount.

The other Hyundai models are also getting discount offers this month. The Verna and Exter both top out at Rs 55,000 in maximum benefits. The Aura is more modestly discounted at up to Rs 15,000 while the Venue and Venue N Line carry only a Rs 5,000 scrappage bonus. All offers are on select variants and subject to terms and conditions.

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