Hyundai Motor India to hike car prices by up to Rs 12,800 from June 1

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Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday will impose a price hike of up to Rs 12,800, effective from June 1, 2026. The company attributed the reason behind the price hike is rising input and operational costs.

The automaker stated the price hike, which was earlier announced on April 8, will now come into effect from June 1, 2026. The company added that this is considering the prevailing market conditions and to ensure a balanced approach towards customer interest.

Hyundai has stated that the price hike applicable is up to a maximum of Rs 12,800 and it will vary depending on the model and variant.

Hyundai said it had earlier communicated plans for a price revision in April, but after reviewing prevailing market conditions and balancing customer interests, the revised implementation timeline has now been fixed for June 1.

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The company aims to offset the mounting costs while attempting to minimise the burden on customers with the price hike. Hyundai also added that while it has been continuously making efforts on internal cost optimisation measures to absorb part of the inflationary pressure, but it has become necessary to pass on part of the increased costs to the market through a “nominal price increase” due to current market realities.

Hyundai attributed the increase to higher input costs, rising commodity prices and elevated operational expenses.

The announcement comes just days after Maruti Suzuki India said it would raise prices across its vehicle portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 from June 2026 due to sustained increases in input costs and inflationary pressures.