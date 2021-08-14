Hyundai i20 N Line to be launched on August 24; Check feature details

Hyundai has announced the launch date of the N Line of the premium hatchback Hyundai i20. The company has revealed that the Hyundai i20 N Line will get launched on 24th August.

The company recently teased about the launch of the N-Line variants of their vehicles in the Indian market.

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback will be the first vehicle to get launched under the N Line. The N Line of Hyundai i20 will be a performance hatchback and will be offered in three variants — – N6 iMT, N8 iMT and N8 DCT.

The N6 and the N8 will be based on the Sportz and Asta variant of the i20 respectively. The N6 will come only with an iMT gearbox whereas the N8 would be offered with an iMT as well as a DCT.

The Hyundai i20 will be offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and it will come mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The engine generates 120 PS of max power and 172 Nm of peak torque.

The high-performance hatchback is expected to have sportier exhaust and will sit lower to the ground. The hatchback may also have a upgraded suspension.

It will get new front bumper and different black grille with an N-Line badging. It will also feature sporty looking 17-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, also there will be a sportier bumper with a diffuser and twin tip exhaust.

The vehicle could also get a N Line exclusive paint schemes and could have a sportier looking seats and a different steering wheel in the interior.