Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is all set to launch its affordable electric SUV in order to compete the acclaimed Tata Nexon EV. The rumoured SUV is supposed to run about 300km on a single charge.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) will be manufactured in India only to make it accessible to all class of buyers. Before the company had launched an all-electric range SUV Hyundai Kona with a mileage of 452 km on single charge, but it’s priced at Rs. 20 lakh. But the company aims at providing this all new fully finished SUV at a relatively lower price.

Hyundai also plans to produce the components of the car in India so that its price will fit to all pockets. “The company is in the process of developing a mass-market electric vehicle with affordability in mind,” revealed the company’s India- division, Managing Director and CEO SS Kim.

Though the CEO didn’t reveal anything about its exact mileage, he hinted that the real world mileage will range between 200-300 km, on a single charge. The Electric Vehicle is assumed to hit the Indian roads in the next couple of years. Though most production units of the car will be in India, still chances of the car getting shipped to other markets can’t be avoided.

Presently Tata Nexon EV is the newest entry into the electric vehicle market in India. The vehicle costs between 15-17 lakhs and runs around 312 km on a single charge. The car comes with a warranty of 1.6 lakh km over 8 years.