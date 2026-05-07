Hyundai discontinues select variants of i20 N Line in India

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Hyundai Motor has discontinued select variants of the i20 N Line hatchback in India. The discontinued variants of the i20 N Line are N6 DCT variant. With this, the dual-clutch automatic gearbox will now be available only with the top-spec N8 trim. Additionally, the N6 variant no longer gets dual-tone exterior colour options.

Meanwhile, the N8 trim will continue to be offered with both the six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT gearbox option. It will also be available in dual-tone patient.

The N8 trim, meanwhile, continues to be available in both six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT gearbox options, along with dual-tone paint schemes.

The i20 N Line was first introduced in India in September 2021 with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. At launch, the hatchback was offered with iMT and dual clutch automatic transmission options across two variants.

In October 2023, Hyundai released a facewlift version of the i20 N Line up with cosmetic and feature update. The updated i20 N Line had it’s iMT gearbox replaced with a conventional six-speed manual transmission.

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The i20 N Line continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It remains visually differentiated from the standard i20 with a sportier exterior and interior package.

It packs an array of features including a roof spoiler, red brake callipers, dual exhaust tips, an all-black cabin theme, and multiple ‘N Line’ badges across the exterior and interior.

The hatchback range continues to be priced between Rs. 9.22 lakh and Rs. 11.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

The i20 N Line currently rivals turbo petrol versions of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in the market. The Tata Altroz Racer, which was another direct rival in the segment, was discontinued in May 2025.