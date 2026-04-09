Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 12.05 lakh

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Hyundai has launched the Creta Summer Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 12.06 lakh and the top-end one costs Rs 17.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Hyundai has added new features across select variants of the Creta including EX, EX(O), S(O), SX, and SX Premium.

EX Summer Edition

The base EX trim Summer Edition price starts at Rs. 12.05 lakh (petrol MT) and Rs. 13.61 lakh (Diesel MT), ex-showroom. The EX Summer Edition comes with Smart Key and push-button start along with the other features.

EX(O) Summer Edition

The EX(O) Summer Edition adds multiple exterior and convenience features such as quad-beam LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, DRLs, rear camera, and rear sunshade, along with smart key and push-button start. Prices range from Rs. 13.13 lakh to Rs. 16.04 lakh, depending on engine and transmission options.

S(O) and S(O) Knight Summer Edition

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Moving up, the S(O) Summer Edition and S(O) Knight Summer Edition get the addition of a dash camera. The S(O) variant is priced between Rs. 14.19 lakh and Rs. 17.25 lakh, while the Knight Edition is priced at Rs. 14.38 lakh (Petrol MT) and Rs. 15.99 lakh (Diesel MT).

SX Summer Edition

The SX Summer Edition now features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with a dashcam and is priced at Rs. 15.03 lakh (petrol MT).

SX Premium Summer Edition

At the top, the SX Premium Summer Edition gets additional features such as a 10.25-inch digital cluster, surround view monitor, blind-spot view monitor, and front parking sensors. Prices for this variant range from Rs. 16.33 lakh to Rs. 17.88 lakh, depending on the powertrain option.

The Summer Edition variants continue to be offered with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes.