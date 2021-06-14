The presence of Hyundai Creta on Indian roads has significantly increased with each passing year. To add cherry to its sales figure, the popular SUV has achieved the milestone of 6 lakhs sales recently.

The Hyundai Creta was launched way back in mid-2015 and its 5 lakh unit sales had crossed in 2020. The second generation of the SUV was introduced in March 16, 2020 and costs between Rs 9.99 and Rs 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

The Creta continues to impress its customer base due to its spacious, comfortable and best in class features. Even though the car is offered in manual and automatic transmission variants, the automatic transmission is limited to top variants.

While the diesel variant offers an ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) mileage of 21.4 kmpl, the diesel automatic version costs 18.5 kmpl. Speaking about petrol engine, the automatic version gives a mileage of 16.9 kmpl while the manual version gives a mileage of 16.8 kmpl.

In terms of engine, the Hyundai Creta diesel engine is 1493 cc while petrol engine is offered in 1497cc and 1353cc. The fuel tank capacity of the SUV is 50 litres while the boot space is 433 litres.

Some key features of the Hyundai Creata include power steering, power windows front, anti-lock braking system, multiple air bags for safety, automatic climate control, front fog lights etc.

Currently Hyundai is focused on the launch of its upcoming SUV Alcazar in India. The Alcazar will be first three row sedan offered by the company in India.