Hyundai Commences Booking For Premium SUV Alcazar In India

By IANS
Hyundai Alcazar booking starts in India
Image Credit: Hyundai

New Delhi: Automaker Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday commenced bookings for upcoming premium SUV Alcazar.

Accordingly, the company is accepting bookings at Dealerships and on its online car buying platform for Rs 25,000.

“Customers can choose from four powertrains that include 2.0 l Petrol MPi engine and 1.5 l Diesel CRDi engine with options of 6-Speed Manual and 6-Speed Automatic transmissions,” the company said in a statement .

Also read: Petrol And Diesel Prices Increase In Capital City Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

“The 2.0 l Petrol MPi engine with 6-Speed Manual transmission, delivers power to conquer with an acceleration of 0 – 100 km per h in 9.5 seconds.”

Besides, the new SUV features an extensive application of 75.6 per cent ‘Advanced and High-Strength Steel’ (AHSS & HSS).

Currently, the company offers 10 car models across segments.

You might also like
State

Petrol And Diesel Prices Increase In Capital City Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

State

Gold Price Slightly Increases In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Rates

State

Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check Rates Here

State

Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday; Check Today’s Rates Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.