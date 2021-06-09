Hyundai Commences Booking For Premium SUV Alcazar In India

New Delhi: Automaker Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday commenced bookings for upcoming premium SUV Alcazar.

Accordingly, the company is accepting bookings at Dealerships and on its online car buying platform for Rs 25,000.

“Customers can choose from four powertrains that include 2.0 l Petrol MPi engine and 1.5 l Diesel CRDi engine with options of 6-Speed Manual and 6-Speed Automatic transmissions,” the company said in a statement .

“The 2.0 l Petrol MPi engine with 6-Speed Manual transmission, delivers power to conquer with an acceleration of 0 – 100 km per h in 9.5 seconds.”

Besides, the new SUV features an extensive application of 75.6 per cent ‘Advanced and High-Strength Steel’ (AHSS & HSS).

Currently, the company offers 10 car models across segments.