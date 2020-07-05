You may have heard of a car with no gear, a car with no fuel, but have you heard of a car without a clutch? Now you will say that the automatic car does not have a clutch, which is the correct answer. But now if we were to ask you, have you heard of any car that has a manual gearbox but not a clutch? Yes, this is not a joke but a reality.

Hyundai is soon coming to India with a car that will have a manual transmission but will not have a clutch paddle. Now your second question will be what kind of car it will be and how it will work, then its answers as follows:

It will be like an automatic car

Hyundai’s new car will be similar to an automatic car with no clutch only. That is, you will get brake and accelerator paddles in it. But it will not be an automatic car. In this car, you will be able to change gears like a normal manual car.

Link between manual and automatic gearbox

People driving manual cars often have complaints about gear control in an automatic car. He says that when shifting gears in an automatic car, they do not get manual control. Although the automatic car has a different feel of its own, it does not offer a manual feel in terms of gear control. In such a situation, Hyundai’s new transmission can prove to be a new link between these two. Simply put, you will be able to change the gear according to your own but during this time you will get rid of the clutch of pressing the clutch repeatedly.

The car will be ready in Hyundai’s in-house technology

Hyundai’s new car is the company’s in-house technology. The company has named it Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT).

Automatic car will be cheaper

Hyundai’s new car will be cheaper than the automatic gearbox in terms of price. But in terms of comfort and convenience, it will be similar to an automatic car. That means fun like driving a manual car and comfort like an automatic car. The company can launch this new car in the Indian market with the 1.0-liter petrol engine of the compact SUV Venue.