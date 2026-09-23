Hyundai Bayon Bookings begins in India

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Hyundai is all set to launch the Hyundai Bayon in the Indian market soon. Ahead of the official launch, the company has opened the bookings for the upcoming Hyundai Bayon for a token of Rs. 11,000 via the official website and authorised dealerships.

The Hyundai Bayon is a 4.2-metre crossover, which is expected to replace some variants of the Creta in the mid-size space, will come with the same interior design as the Brazil-spec new-gen i20.

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This means you are looking at a curved dual-screen layout, with each display sized at 12.3 inches. The centre console also houses a vertical AC control panel. Based on the previous teaser, the Bayon will also sport a logoless steering wheel, and a wireless charging pad is also anticipated. This means that the Bayon will not shift to a Pleos Connect centre screen. The Bayon’s centre screen will also get a gen-AI voice assistant, and the Bayon is also claimed to be five-star (safety rating) ready.

Mechanically, we now know that the Bayon will get manual and CVT options. This means the engine it would be paired with, is highly likely to be a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit, borrowed from the Creta. Overall power output should come out to 113bhp/143.8Nm. The Bayon arrives in the festive season, and further details will surface as the launch nears.